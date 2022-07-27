Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $3.30. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 215,540 shares trading hands.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF)
