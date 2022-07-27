Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading 2.3% Higher

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.58). 203,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,076% from the average session volume of 17,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.54).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kooth from GBX 470 ($5.66) to GBX 380 ($4.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Kooth Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 262.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £43.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00.

Kooth Company Profile

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

