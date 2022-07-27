Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $246.92 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.76.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

