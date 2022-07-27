Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Lamar Advertising has set its FY22 guidance at $4.88-4.96 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 110.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,189,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 43.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 68,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 536,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,314,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

