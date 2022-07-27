Laredo Petroleum (LPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LPI opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,855 shares of company stock worth $1,085,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 472.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.