Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 329 ($3.96) to GBX 298 ($3.59) in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

