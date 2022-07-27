LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 2,027 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $16,770.00.
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69.
- On Monday, May 9th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $18,692.10.
- On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00.
LendingClub Stock Down 3.6 %
LC opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LendingClub by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in LendingClub by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
