LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 2,027 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $16,770.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69.

On Monday, May 9th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $18,692.10.

On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00.

LendingClub Stock Down 3.6 %

LC opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LendingClub by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in LendingClub by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

