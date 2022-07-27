LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.80.
LendingClub Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock worth $551,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LendingClub by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
