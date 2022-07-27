LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock worth $551,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LendingClub by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.