Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.86. Leonardo shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 2,150 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FINMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Leonardo Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

