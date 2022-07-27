Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Shares Down 2.8%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 40,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 443,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 6.03% of Lexaria Bioscience worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

