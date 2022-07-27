Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Up 7.3% on Earnings Beat

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 70,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,612,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at $63,054,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.37.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

