Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.10

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $6.96. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 170,453 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 132.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

