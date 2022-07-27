Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 651.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Lincoln National by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 69,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

