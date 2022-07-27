Lincoln National (LNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

