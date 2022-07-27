LivaNova (LIVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY22 guidance at $2.50-$2.80 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

