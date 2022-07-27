Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $55.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
