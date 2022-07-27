Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.94

Shares of Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.94 and traded as low as C$39.91. Logistec shares last traded at C$39.91, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

Logistec Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$520.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02.

About Logistec

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

