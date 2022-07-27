London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Trading Up 0.2%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,996 ($96.34) and last traded at GBX 7,830 ($94.34). Approximately 284,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 670,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,812 ($94.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSEG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($110.84) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($124.10) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($120.48) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,177.14 ($110.57).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £44.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,989.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,422.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,458.52.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

