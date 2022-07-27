London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,198.33 ($110.82).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($110.84) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($124.10) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($120.48) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,830 ($94.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,546 ($102.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,422.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,458.52. The firm has a market cap of £44.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,989.80.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.