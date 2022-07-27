Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Lyft by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,950,000 after purchasing an additional 554,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lyft by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 481,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,323,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 473,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.48.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.