Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 72 to GBX 23. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Made.com Group traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.60 ($0.16), with a volume of 4679989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.96 ($0.18).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Made.com Group from GBX 194 ($2.34) to GBX 79 ($0.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Made.com Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £53.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50.
Made.com Group Company Profile
Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.
