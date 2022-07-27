Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 72 to GBX 23. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Made.com Group traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.60 ($0.16), with a volume of 4679989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.96 ($0.18).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Made.com Group from GBX 194 ($2.34) to GBX 79 ($0.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of £53.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50.

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

