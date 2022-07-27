Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives C$85.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.55.

MG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Magna International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MG opened at C$77.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.58. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$68.39 and a 52 week high of C$113.00.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Magna International will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

