Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

