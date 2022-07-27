Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.