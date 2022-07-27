Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $7.45 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average is $139.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

