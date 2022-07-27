Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Masonite International worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.