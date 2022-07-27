MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on MasTec from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

