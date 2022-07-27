Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $415.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $341.28 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $331.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

