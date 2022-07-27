McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect McKesson to post earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY22 guidance at $22.90 to $23.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $337.67 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $341.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.77.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,070.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,907,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

