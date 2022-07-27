Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives C$54.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Methanex stock opened at C$50.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$71.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.5161956 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

In related news, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,071,250.21. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848 in the last 90 days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

