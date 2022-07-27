Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Orca Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 9.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.82.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

