Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.82.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

