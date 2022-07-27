Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,044 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 72.3% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,804 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 130,244 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.82.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

