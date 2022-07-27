Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average is $281.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.82.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

