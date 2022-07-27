Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.42

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and traded as low as $27.41. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 2,401 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Chemical Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

