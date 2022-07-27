Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Trading Down 1.1%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.
Mitsubishi HC Capital Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.
Mitsubishi HC Capital Company Profile
Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and various financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It offers equipment leasing and financing services; purchase and sale of used equipment; develops, operates, and leases logistics and commercial facilities; and engages in community development, food and agriculture, living essentials industry, and non-life insurance businesses.
