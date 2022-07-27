Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $48.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, Director James K. Price bought 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,203,025.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James K. Price bought 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price bought 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.49. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

