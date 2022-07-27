Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) Trading Down 1.3%

Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (SPXZ)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.