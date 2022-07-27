Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total transaction of $2,352,384.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,613,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,530,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total transaction of $2,352,384.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,613,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,530,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,599 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,186 over the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $246.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.25 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.04.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

