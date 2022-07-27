M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank stock opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $130.11 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

