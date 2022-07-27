Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.35.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Mullen Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
See Also
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.