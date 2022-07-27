Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,184.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of MTL opened at C$14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.25. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$10.83 and a one year high of C$14.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

