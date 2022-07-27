Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,454 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fluor worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In related news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.