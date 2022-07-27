Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,754 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Umpqua worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

