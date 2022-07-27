Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.35.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $216.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day moving average of $173.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

