Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 873 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.1 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.21.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,008,734 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

