Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 960 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Envestnet worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,669,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,421,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,778,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,724,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 842,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,802,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,950,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter.

ENV stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

