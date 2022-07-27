Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIW. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

