Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AutoNation worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 596,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,608,835. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AN opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

