Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

