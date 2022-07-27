Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,509 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PNM Resources worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in PNM Resources by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 127,788 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $7,573,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,256,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

PNM Resources stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

